Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) PT at $33.25

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 990.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Titan Machinery by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 549,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,940. The stock has a market cap of $598.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

