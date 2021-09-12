Analyzing Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) & TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and TCR2 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.82%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 128.72%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and TCR2 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.20 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.40) -7.54

TCR2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.05% -43.21% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -25.55%

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

