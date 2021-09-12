Analyzing Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) & DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of DISH Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Troika Media Group and DISH Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A DISH Network 14.05% 18.64% 6.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Troika Media Group and DISH Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DISH Network 1 6 4 1 2.42

DISH Network has a consensus target price of $50.68, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. Given DISH Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Troika Media Group and DISH Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DISH Network $15.49 billion 1.46 $1.76 billion $3.02 14.16

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Summary

DISH Network beats Troika Media Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W. Ergen, Cantey W. Ergen and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

