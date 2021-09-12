Andrew Hamer Sells 2,379 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $15,582.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,061.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $89,780.21.

VLDR opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

