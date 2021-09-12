Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has $180.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.77.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,694,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,094,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.