Apron Network (APN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.24 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $9.24 million and $1.07 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00159982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044532 BTC.

About Apron Network

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.