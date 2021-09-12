APY.Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $328,884.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $24.58 million and $328,884.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00071411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00186974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.49 or 0.07311171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.23 or 0.99989856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.00927198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003016 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,674,762 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

