ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Sold by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,409,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189,796 shares during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions makes up about 5.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,160,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 858,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,719 shares of company stock valued at $103,090. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

ARC stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.44. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

