Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE:ARNC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.05.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,937,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,888,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.