Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $2.88. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,665,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 81.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $350.92 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.96 and its 200-day moving average is $338.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

