Arizona State Retirement System Has $366,000 Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 1,839,803 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

