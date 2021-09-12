Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $151,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,600. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

