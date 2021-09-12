ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.78. The company had a trading volume of 396,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,764. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33.

