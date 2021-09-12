Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $267,116.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004372 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

