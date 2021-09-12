Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.23.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.