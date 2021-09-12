Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 589.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 61.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

