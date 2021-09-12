Aspire Private Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 931,389 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 793,538 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,643,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 690,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 614,449 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,432,634.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,944,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

