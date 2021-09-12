Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $7.03 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average of $263.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

