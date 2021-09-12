Aterian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 106,901 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 979% compared to the average volume of 9,909 call options.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aterian alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATER. Roth Capital lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aterian will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.