Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares rose 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 165,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,719,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The company has a market cap of $502.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 55.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 67.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

