Atria Investments LLC Buys 149,081 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,081 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $36,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,380,000 after purchasing an additional 763,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,111,000 after purchasing an additional 506,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

