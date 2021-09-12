Atria Investments LLC Buys 43,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

