Atria Investments LLC Has $22.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $420.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $430.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.