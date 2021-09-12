Atria Investments LLC Sells 445,746 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,746 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

