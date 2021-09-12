Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

AMGN traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $213.75. 2,218,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,697. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

