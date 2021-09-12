Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,642 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

