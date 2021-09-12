Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.03. 1,368,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,400. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

