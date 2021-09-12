Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.18. 178,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.47. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

