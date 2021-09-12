Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report $250,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $140,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,909,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.