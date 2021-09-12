Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report $250,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $140,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,909,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.