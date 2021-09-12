AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

