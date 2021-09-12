AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.75. AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 745 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.