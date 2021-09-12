Aviva PLC Buys 15,059 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $124,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Shares of EFX traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.87. 714,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

