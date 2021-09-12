Aviva PLC Has $78.67 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $78,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.68. The company had a trading volume of 623,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

