Aviva PLC Sells 3,214 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $106,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $128.80. 4,126,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,478. The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

