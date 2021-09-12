Aviva PLC Sells 44,926 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,926 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up 1.5% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $346,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $54,478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $4,859,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $8,209,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.08. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

