Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA decreased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.