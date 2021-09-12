Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNDSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of BNDSY stock remained flat at $$1.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.