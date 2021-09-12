Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.55.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

SAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. 3,180,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,969. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $39,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $38,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

