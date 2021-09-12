Barclays Boosts PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 730

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 621 ($8.11).

PAGE opened at GBX 636.50 ($8.32) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 610.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.74. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 58.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

