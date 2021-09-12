Barclays Increases Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Computacenter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,982 ($38.96).

LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,974 ($38.86) on Friday. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,081.07 ($27.19) and a one year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,774.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,597.08.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

