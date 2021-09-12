Barclays Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $289.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $206.00 to $289.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

