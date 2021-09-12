BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.05.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$66.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.40. The company has a market cap of C$60.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$66.98.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

