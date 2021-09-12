Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 11,972 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,888 shares of company stock worth $5,512,808 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,361,391. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.