Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 11,972 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.
TWTR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,361,391. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
