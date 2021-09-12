Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Square comprises about 2.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Square by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Square by 19.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 493,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 34.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 5.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

SQ stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.90. 6,497,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,525,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

