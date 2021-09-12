Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes $214,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $19,699,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.38. The stock had a trading volume of 377,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,656. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $559.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

