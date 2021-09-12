Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.87. 3,957,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

