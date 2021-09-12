Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $363.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $210.18 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

