Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

