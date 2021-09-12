Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $53,362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $272.28 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $164.03 and a 1 year high of $276.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.34.

