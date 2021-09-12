Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $502,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

